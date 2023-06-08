The Warrnambool Swimming Club is set to host its June shortcourse meeting this weekend at Aquazone, with clubs from all across the state to take part.
The shortcourse meeting will run from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon, with over 280 swimmers representing clubs from across the state including Ballarat, Bendigo, Melbourne, Horsham, Geelong, Mount Gambier, Albury and Swan Hill.
Warrnambool is set to be well represented with 84 participants to hit the pool across the two day meeting, with head swimming coach Jayson Lamb excited to see what the weekend brings.
"It's the most we've had at a swimming meet for our club before so it's really exciting," he said. "It's a good reflection of where we are as a club, there's a really good vibe at the moment. We hope the kids go well, we're excited to see where they're at.
"The prep's been really good, they've built slowly but are ready to go."
Sports reporter with The Standard
