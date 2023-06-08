South West Pirates volleyballer Cheree McKean believes the time is right for her women's division one outfit to give the Volleyball Victoria country championships "a red hot crack" this long weekend.
McKean will lead the women's division one side in a section the Pirates haven't contested for years. The Pirates will field three other teams - a women's division three side, a men's division two team and an under 17 boy's outfit.
The Pirates champion is eager to take the court at the showpiece event and believes her side can succeed.
"It's the biggest tournament of the year so it's always the one that we look forward to the most," she told The Standard.
"We've come up to div one to give it a crack this year. The team that we have is a very, very strong team.
"If there's any year that we're going to win it, or give it a really good red hot crack it'll be this year."
"We've got some really, really good players, they're all quite younger, a very young team. I'm the geriatric of the team because I'm in my 30s.
"They're all quite young and doing some really good things so hopefully we can do alright."
Two of the younger players McKean said to keep an eye out for were sisters Emma and Hilary Hannagan.
The pair are making waves at representative levels and are fresh from representing Australia at the Thailand National Indoor Volleyball Championships in April.
Emma played for the under 19 side while younger Hilary played for the under 17s.
"They're both absolutely excellent players so they'll do quite well this weekend. They're definitely the two to watch," McKean said.
McKean has featured in a division two title triumph before however one in the top grade has eluded her.
"We won div two a few years ago. It's always been the goal to get to div one and win a div one because that's the ultimate (goal)," she said.
"The team's been a bit up and down over the years so it's finally good to have a really strong group of girls to be able to step up and give it a crack."
