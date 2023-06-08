The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South West Pirates sending four teams to Mildura country champs, women aiming for division one success

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 9 2023 - 9:31am, first published June 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Pirates' volleyball captains Lucas Byron, Cheree McKean, Tristan Gibbs and Gemma Gibbs. Picture by Anthony Brady
South West Pirates' volleyball captains Lucas Byron, Cheree McKean, Tristan Gibbs and Gemma Gibbs. Picture by Anthony Brady

South West Pirates volleyballer Cheree McKean believes the time is right for her women's division one outfit to give the Volleyball Victoria country championships "a red hot crack" this long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.