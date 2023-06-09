The Standard
Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | June 10, 2023

June 10 2023 - 7:00am
The board of Lyndoch Living has decided to close the May Noonan aged care home in Terang, citing low occupancy numbers and staffing challenges. Picture by Sean McKenna
The Terang and District Cooperative Board wishes to express our extreme disappointment at Lyndoch Living turning their back on the residents of May Noonan and the Terang community.

