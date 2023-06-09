The Terang and District Cooperative Board wishes to express our extreme disappointment at Lyndoch Living turning their back on the residents of May Noonan and the Terang community.
As a community-focused organisation, we cannot fathom such a disastrous decision for the area and the long-term effects on the residents, their families and the community of Terang.
This decision is something that Lyndoch should reconsider.
Your press release cited consultation with staff, existing residents and their families, however there is little evidence this has been comprehensively carried out, nor has it been extended to the wider Terang community.
In fact, the first we knew about the proposed closure was a generic media release, coming out last Wednesday. Such a decision has wide-ranging impacts beyond the walls of the May Noonan facility.
Furthermore, to state that residents can be accommodated in beds at Lyndoch Warrnambool displays a huge lack of understanding of the needs of the residents, their families and the Terang community. After all, the reason the residents are at Terang is because they wish to remain rural and close to their friends and families. A 90-plus-kilometre round-trip for a visit to an elderly relative or friend is an unnecessary hardship.
Lyndoch Living's decision is a slap in the face to Terang and District people who feel they are paying the price for Lyndoch's poor decision-making over the past few years, together with a lack of prioritisation of the needs of the facility.
Geoff Barby, Terang
It's with regret the Terang community read from The Standard that their community built and funded aged care nursing home, May Noonan, will be closing.
The home was donated to VincentCare and has since had two owners, the latest being Lyndoch in December 2018.
They stated that "May Noonan was an adorable hidden treasure and a spectacular location".
Under Lyndoch's management, the home has continually failed aged care standards and been allowed to deteriorate.
To say the numbers have fallen is stating the obvious, particularly when my understanding is they have not been accepting new bookings at Terang for many months.
This board has watched over the continued failures of operations at Terang. They have, in my view, been arrogant, incompetent and unapproachable for community members who only wish to help.
I understand there is some interest from other parties, but I am also not sure Lyndoch will hand it over to another operator. One would question if there is a "business incentive" to sell the land and fill empty beds in Warrnambool.
There are two big questions: Can the community of Terang resurrect May Noonan in some form? Is it ethical or wise for Lyndoch, an organisation claiming to regain wider community trust, to close May Noonan before finding an organisation prepared to run the home or at least giving the Terang community the opportunity to explore other options?
Chris O'Connor, Terang
Lyndoch Living has reported tens of millions of dollars of lost equity in only a handful of years and is now closing a much-needed district care facility.
Keeping in mind every dollar lost is a dollar no longer available to care for the needs of some of the most vulnerable in our community, it is no wonder so many feel let down.
In my experience there are three main reasons for poor financial performance in an organisation - incompetence, apathy or fraud.
Whether or not any of these factors are at play here is yet to be publicly determined.
Kudos must go to local journalists Carol Altmann and Ben Silvester for shedding a much-needed light on the failings - both financial and care related - at Lyndoch Living, something that others covering Lyndoch Living were unable to unearth.
Akin to the failings of the hierarchy of the Catholic Church and many other organisations, it is only when a light is shed in dark places that true change happens.
One can only now wonder if Lyndoch had not displayed such pig-headed defiance in relation to the exclusion of general members and, therefore, greater accountability, whether or not having general members could have ultimately been its saving grace.
Michael McCluskey, Warrnambool
After reading The Standard (June 6) that the councillors have all voted to not build the new art gallery at Cannon Hill, can I make two points in this matter...
They stated the public sentiment was under-estimated and the business case was not up to standard.
Point one: Get the cannons we have and repair them and put them back in their rightful place. It is not called Cannon Hill for nothing.
Point two: Now I am retired, I can do a business plan for $16,250. Spend another $16,250 repairing the cannons. A saving of $32,500 on a new business case.
Peter Brown, Warrnambool
