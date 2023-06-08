About a dozen trees have been vandalised in a "senseless" attack that has devastated residents who regularly use Warrnambool's Russells Creek walking track.
Young trees have been pushed over or the tops snapped off, and another large tree has had large branches partially sawn through and left to fall across the walking path.
The vandalism has been reported to police and the city council which says the cost of planting and maintaining each tree is about $400.
That would put a price tag of more than $4000 on the vandalism spree.
Many of the vandalised trees are on land behind St Joseph's Primary School, and were planted by a community member who looks after them.
"I'm just devastated. It's terrible that someone has vandalised such a beautiful part of the city," a concerned resident said. "It was quite distressing.
"Who could do such a horrible thing?"
The resident said she was concerned someone could be injured, or worse, by the large branches that were cut through and later fell onto the walking path.
She said many elderly people, young children and parents with babies in prams used the track each day.
"It's used every day by our community and the one that was vandalised on the Mortlake Road overpass it fell right across two sections of the path," the resident said.
"It doesn't make any sense. It's senseless.
"There's groups of us planting trees and someone goes and vandalise it."
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said it was aware of the damage to the trees, which happened on Tuesday. Council staff collected the debris on Wednesday.
"Council will not replant the area behind the school, which is not council land," he said. "For other areas that are council land, we will replace the trees when resources permit.
"The current cost to plant and maintain a new tree until it is established is about $400."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
