An intense storm hitting Warrnambool late Wednesday night prompted 15 call-outs to the State Emergency Services.
Warrnambool SES unit controller Andrew Miles said 15 volunteers attended 15 jobs, between 11pm and 2am, with another three on Thursday morning from 6.30am.
He said there were three call-outs involving building damage and the remaining were branches and trees down.
The building damage jobs included two at Dennington and one at Hotham Street, in the Japan Street area of Warrnambool.
There was a window blown out at Dennington.
The Hotham Street call-out involved a carport which lost its roof and finished up on the adjoining house roof, causing significant damage.
"Sheets of tin from the car port finished up on the main house roof. Those sheets caused a fair bit of damage," Mr Miles said.
He said the dozen trees down, included whole trees not just branches.
"There were a few whole trees down along Raglan Parade, Laverock Road and Timor Street," Mr Miles said.
"The first job was about 11pm and we finished up 2am Thursday. There have also been three jobs this morning from 6.30am.
"Those included a tree on a vehicle at Dennington, a tree down in a front yard and we are at Yangery now to a tree down on a shed.
"It's been pretty busy," he said.
Barwon south-west SES duty officer Costa Chrysopoulos said Warrnambool and Hamilton SES units were the busiest across the region
"They have a number of trees down across the region causing traffic hazards and reports of building damage," he said.
"All up there were more than 30 jobs.
"Considering the strength of the storm it didn't really create a lot of incidents.
"It was one of the strongest storms with thunder, the volume of rain and power. It had everything," he said.
