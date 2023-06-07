The deaths of four young people near Hamilton almost a fortnight ago highlights the dangers of being on the roads, according to police.
Warrnambool Sergeant Cameron Ross said that single-vehicle accident had an enormous impact on the community.
"That collision shows what can happen on the roads. All drivers need to be fully aware and take all possible care," he said.
"Plan your trips, take regular breaks and drive to the conditions.
"The ripple effects of collisions like that at Bochara are profound and life-long for the family and friends of those who have passed away."
Sergeant Ross made the comments as Victoria Police launch Operation Regal at midnight on Thursday for the King's Birthday long weekend.
The number of lives lost on Victoria roads has climbed to a 16-year high.
There were 29 lives lost during May, more than double the number for the same month last year, and another five fatalities in the first week of June.
There have now been 140 lives lost on Victorian roads in 2023, up 35 per cent on the same time last year.
The last time 140 lives lost had been recorded at this point of the year was in 2007, when there were 143 lives lost.
There have been 111 single vehicle fatalities, eight double fatalities, two quadruple fatalities and one quintuple fatality this year, compared with 101 single vehicle fatalities and only one double fatality this time last year.
The increase in multiple fatality collisions has seen passenger deaths rise 255 per cent to 32 from nine this time last year, while driver fatalities have increased 56 per cent to 69 from 44 last year.
Police suspect a wide range of contributing factors are behind this year's fatal collisions, including excessive or inappropriate speed, impaired driving, seatbelt non-compliance, distraction and disobeying traffic signs, and unauthorised driving which includes being suspended, disqualified or unlicensed.
These behaviours will be a key focus for police over the King's Birthday long weekend, identified as a high-risk period on Victorian roads.
Police will target major arterials and highways leading to the state's holiday hotspots and alpine regions, with the Victoria's snow season set to officially launch this weekend.
With several south-west events and festivals scheduled across the weekend, police are also reminding motorists to avoid driving while impaired, with widespread drug and alcohol testing to be conducted.
Last year, police issued more than 5000 infringements during Operation Regal - more than 40 per cent were motorists detected speeding and 372 were detected for drink and drug driving offences.
Operation Regal started at midnight Thursday and runs until midnight Monday.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Martin O'Brien said that long weekends were historically high risk on Victorian roads.
"The King's Birthday long weekend can present additional challenges. Wintry weather can increase the likelihood of a collision, with slippery roads and poor visibility," he said.
"If you're travelling across the state this weekend please take extra care on the roads and be sure to drive to the conditions.
"We're approaching the halfway point of the year and the amount of trauma on our roads is alarming - it's been 15 years since we had this many lives lost at this point of the year.
"We are now at a critical point as to whether we can turn this year around and reduce road trauma - we are doing everything we can, but police cannot do it alone.
"Everyone has a responsibility on the road, and everyone must make safety their number one priority when getting behind the wheel.
"So many of this year's fatal collisions could have been avoided - it is simple mistakes like creeping over the speed limit, being distracted and failing to buckle up that we're seeing result in catastrophic consequences."
