Police are launching Operation Regal for the King's Birthday long weekend

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 8 2023 - 10:29am, first published 7:52am
The deaths of four young people near Hamilton almost a fortnight ago highlights the dangers of being on the roads, according to police.

