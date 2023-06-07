Unwanted Christmas greeting leads to warning about crash deaths

An unlicensed woman caught drink driving on Christmas Day has been labelled "irresponsible".
Magistrate John Bentley heard Stephanie Dunne, 30, plead guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court this week to drink driving and unlicensed.
She was convicted, fined $750 and banned from driving for 38 months.
On Christmas Day last year Dunne was intercepted driving in Portland.
She provided a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading of .183.
The magistrate said irresponsible driving led the the death of four people near Hamilton 12 days ago.
Mr Bentley said Dunne had a massive reading for someone who should not have even been driving.
"It's totally irresponsible," Mr Bentley told Dunne, referring to the deaths of three teens and a 31-year-old woman just west of Hamilton.
It was Dunne's second drink driving offence so her period of disqualification was double her reading - she'll be banned for 38 months.
Mr Bentley said the message had to be sent to the community that drink driving and other poor driving behaviour could have tragic consequences.
