The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Fire at the Leura Hotel in Camperdown extinguished by emergency services with no major damage

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 7 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency vehicles were sent out to a fire in Camperdown at 5:45pm this evening. File picture
Emergency vehicles were sent out to a fire in Camperdown at 5:45pm this evening. File picture

Emergency services have responded to a building fire in Camperdown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.