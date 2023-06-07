Emergency services have responded to a building fire in Camperdown.
Seven vehicles were sent to the Leura Hotel on Manifold Street at 5:45pm this evening.
A CFA media spokeswoman said no major damage was caused by the blaze.
"It was just a fire in the chimney," she said.
"The initial reports were that the hotel was on fire, and we respond based on those reports."
The firetrucks were on scene for around half an hour, with all responders having left by 6:30pm.
"We only really ended up having three trucks on scene," the CFA spokeswoman said.
