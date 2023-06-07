An emerging South Warrnambool teenager who wants to put his best foot forward and improve his game is among three dozen young players vying for selection in September's highly-anticipated V/Line Cup.
A strong group of Hampden and Warrnambool league youngsters took to the track at Deakin University on Wednesday night as part of the under 15 Western region team trials.
Leo Ellerton, 14, was among those looking to impress the coaches and said he wanted to embrace the opportunity and "have fun".
The young Rooster added it was an honour to be amongst the most talented players in his age group.
"This is the first training session and it's great to be here," he said.
"It's great to be able to train and hopefully play with the best of both leagues within both Hampden and district.
"I just want to get better as a player and have a lot of fun."
The tall and speedy youngster, who prides himself on his "running and marking", has kicked eight goals from seven under 16 matches this season for the Roosters and hopes to improve his craft working under the coaches.
"I'm happy to play anywhere but I'd like to play in the midfield or up forward in the future," he said.
Cobden's Brett Taylor, who will once again have a strong involvement in the boys' program for the under 15 carnival, said there was some exciting prospects amongst the trial squad this year, with a further two sessions to come.
"It's always a bit interesting when we bring these kids together, but we've had people looking at them for the last 12 months to see who we can get," he said.
"Hopefully we've got the best talent for this age group together in the area. It's going to be pretty difficult (to cut the squad down), I'm assuming this is going to be a pretty good side.
"We've got both leagues represented which is great so it'll be interesting to see how these sessions go. There's some tall kids, short kids, some really good players. This is the first time they've been identified so if they do make it great, if not hopefully they can learn a bit."
