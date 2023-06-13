The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

STOKED Surf Therapy to upcycle old towels into ponchos for youth program

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Program coordinators Chrissie Duncan and Naomy Paddon. Pictures by Aaron Smith
Program coordinators Chrissie Duncan and Naomy Paddon. Pictures by Aaron Smith

A community group is asking south-west residents to donate their old towels for a new upcycling project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.