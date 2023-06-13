A community group is asking south-west residents to donate their old towels for a new upcycling project.
STOKED Surf Therapy, a community program by Brophy Family and Youth Services, will be fashioning these towels into hooded ponchos for its participants.
The group aims to use surfing as a therapeutic tool for the mental health of people aged 14-25.
Program coordinator Chrissie Duncan said the project was part of STOKED's environmental surf camp that would run over winter to keep young people connected.
"We're looking for as many towels as we can get our hands on," she told The Standard.
"It'd be good to have a stock of ponchos so that when we're running programs everyone can feel comfortable when they're getting changed."
Program coordinator Naomy Paddon said some of the surf clubs STOKED utilises lack the amenities for participant's privacy.
"So these ponchos are just to make sure everyone feels safe," she said.
"Hopefully the project will be an ongoing thing, not just for the camp but for the other programs we run."
The winter camp will run from June 24-27, with longer six-week programs scheduled closer to November.
Brophy is running the camp with the support of a variety of local organisations, including Warrnambool Community Garden, Beach Patrol 3280 and several local artists.
"So the young people are going to get together over the four days and we're going to do some surfing but we're also going to do some volunteering and activities that promote giving back," Ms Duncan said.
"The purpose of this camp is to introduce young people to volunteering options in their local community.
"So if anyone has any towels with a bit of life still in them, that they don't need anymore, maybe drop them off at Brophy on Timor Street."
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
