Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley says her side believes it can match it with South Warrnambool on Saturday when the two teams go head-to-head in the highly anticipated grand final rematch.
The Bombers fell in last year's Hampden league decider 41-36 and have been forced to wait until round nine for a chance at exacting revenge. Both teams are undefeated and flying this year, with Cobden's draw with Hamilton in round two the only hiccup from either.
"I think anyone that watched the grand final at the end of the season knew what a competitive match that was," Hinkley said of the 2022 showpiece.
"We probably had a patch within that game but for the rest of it we were definitely in control or competitive. So I think we certainly have that belief that we'd be able to have a great competition this weekend."
Hinkley acknowledged the Bombers had been somewhat readying themselves for the clash all season.
"We've definitely been, I guess preparing for South just probably but just preparing for ourselves against any opposition throughout the start of the season. I think everyone recognises how formidable South are, so we have been keeping in mind that we need to be preparing for them."
Both outfits have strengthened their lists since they last met. The Roosters welcomed back star mid-courter and Dot Jenkins Medallist Ally O'Connor while Hinkley, herself a Dot Jenkins Medallist, returned after time away from playing while pregnant. Jaymie Finch (Colac) has also been another strong addition to the Bombers.
Hinkley said she was pleased with how the side had been performing "across the entire court"..
"We've had some huge scores which I guess shows our discipline and shows how much ball our defenders have been able to win," she said.
The Bombers regained talented mid-courter Alicia Blain on Saturday for her first open game of the season while gun wing attack Amy Hammond may return to training this week after giving birth just eight weeks ago.
Hinkley is anticipating some "headaches" at selection time in the future.
