WDCA powerhouses Russells Creek lose string of premiership players to rival clubs

By Nick Creely
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 12:19pm
Russells Creek captain-coach Cam Williams keeping during the WDCA grand final last season. Picture by Sean McKenna

Russells Creek captain-coach Cam Williams says the club is preparing to back in its depth and stay in premiership contention next season despite a strong contingent of flag heroes departing the club for rival teams.

