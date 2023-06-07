The Standard
Allansford-Panmure signs Shashan Silva as captain, locks in gun youngster Matt Gome for 2023-24 season

Nick Creely
June 7 2023
Shashan Silva has signed at Allansford-Panmure as captain.
Shashan Silva has signed at Allansford-Panmure as captain. Picture supplied

Four-time Russells Creek premiership gun Shashan Silva says he is pinching himself at the opportunity to captain a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association team next season.

