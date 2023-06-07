The Western Waves will form part of Cricket Victoria's revamped junior pathway which is set to be formally announced in coming weeks.
The changes will be launched in late June and replace the Youth Premier League with the aim of streamlining the journey from junior cricket to representative squads, and will include a newly-formed 'Country Cup' which will provide country regions with equal opportunities to the metro regions.
The cup will align with the Dowling Shield and Marg Jennings Cup, which is run by Victorian Premier Cricket clubs and involve under 16 male and under 15 female representative tournaments. This will be delivered by Cricket Victoria's Cricket Performance department and involve the six Victorian Country Cricket League regions.
Additionally, the six country regions will establish their own development academy squads.
Dunkeld-based Stephen Field, the current head coach of Geelong's women's program and who has a long association with the Western Waves program, says it is a really positive step forward in the pathway system.
"I know our club really supports it, it means the country kids almost get two cracks at the pie in a way with their own academy and in terms of our involvement they'll have our support as a club," he said.
"It'll provide great support in coaching, the competition and the cream of that group will have opportunity to play premier cricket in either Dowling Shield or Marg Jennings.
"A lot of really good things are coming from it and we also have our own Puma Academy which is essentially doing that part to give them that extra coaching to see what's it like to get into a Premier environment, so what it's done has made the whole state more uniformed. Hopefully it'll improve cricket overall."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.