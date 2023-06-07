The Standard
Cricket Victoria to revamp junior cricket pathway program from late June

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 2:00pm
Elwood Geary batting for the Western Waves last season. Picture by Sean McKenna
The Western Waves will form part of Cricket Victoria's revamped junior pathway which is set to be formally announced in coming weeks.

