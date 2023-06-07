Hamilton received half of its monthly average rainfall in two hours as heavy rain lashed the region on Wednesday morning with SES units receiving 16 calls for help.
Almost 29 millimetres of rain fell at Hamilton up to 9am Wednesday, with another 9.2mm between 9am and 12pm.
The average rainfall in Hamilton for June over the past 40 years is 66mm. In June 2022 almost 80mm fell in the town.
Vic Emergency issued a flash flooding warning at 11.41am for Halls Gap, urging residents to stay indoors. It will be updated at 3.50pm.
An SES spokesman said since midnight, the Hamilton SES unit was the busiest in the region.
The unit received nine requests for assistance on Wednesday morning, including seven flood-related incidents and two trees down.
An SES spokesman said the Balmoral SES unit had received three calls, one of which was building damage and the other two requests were due to flood-related incidents.
There was one call at Heywood for a fallen tree, two separate calls for a flood-related incident and building damage at Koroit and a flood-related incident at Warrnambool.
"That's 16 jobs in the region," the SES spokesman said. "Thirteen of those jobs have been cleared."
Meanwhile, Port Fairy had a rainfall total of 27mm up to 12pm, with 10mm of that falling before 9am.
Warrnambool has received 17mm of rain since 9am this morning while Mortlake's rainfall was 14mm.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned south-west residents late Tuesday of potential flash flooding with heavy rainfall forecast for Wednesday morning.
The SES spokesman said trees that were already compromised after sitting in wet ground could be "eased out of their position" in windy conditions and fall onto cars. He advised residents to not park under trees during adverse weather.
"If it's safe to do so clear your gutters so you can disperse that floodwater. a lot of the time we get calls for blocked gutters which have been overcome," he said.
"If you must travel set up a watch zone on the Vic Emergency app this will giver you details of any obstructions on your route of travel or any warnings."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.