Wet weather as one south-west town receives half its monthly rainfall in hours

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
South-west SES units have been kept busy as heavy rain fell across the region on Wednesday morning, receiving 16 calls for assistance.
Hamilton received half of its monthly average rainfall in two hours as heavy rain lashed the region on Wednesday morning with SES units receiving 16 calls for help.

Local News

