Intimate relationship complications prompted teen home invasion

Teenage intimate relationship complications have led to two Colac youths being charged with attacking two other young males during a raid on a bungalow.
Detective Senior Constable Stuart Sims, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said reports were made to police after an incident early last Thursday.
It was alleged two male teenagers, one 19 and the other 17 years old, went to Colac's Churchill Square in the early hours of last Thursday morning.
Detective Senior Constable Sims said it was alleged the male teenage occupants of a bungalow at the address were punched and kicked before the offenders fled.
One of the alleged offenders was identified and further inquiries led to their arrests.
One of the offenders is alleged to have taken a victim's mobile telephone so he could not contact police.
Colac State Emergency Services volunteers found the mobile phone discarded in a drain.
"That was an excellent result by the SES crew," Detective Senior Constable Sims said.
"The two offenders were arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear at Colac court in September.
"They were charged with aggravated burglary and associated offences.
"It's understood that the motivation for the offending were intimate relationship complications," he said.
