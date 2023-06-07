Intimate relationship complications prompted teen home invasion

The Standard
Two Colac teenagers charged with aggravated burglary

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:09am
Teenage intimate relationship complications have led to two Colac youths being charged with attacking two other young males during a raid on a bungalow.

