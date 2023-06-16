It could be argued that the passing of the last 50 years, which has encompassed a change over in not only centuries by millenniums, may have brought with it more change than any other 50-year period in history.
Today we look at our humble part of the world, and the differences evident in a snapshot of July 1973 and July 2023.
It's a mixture of the more things change the more they stay the same, and of process going so fast it looks like it could spiral out of control at any moment.
Here's a look at the day to day.
While the cost of living is the hot topic of 2023, it appears little has changed since 1973.
Interest rates on home loans were 8.75 per cent, towering over the 4.1 per cent of 2023.
The federal government of 50 years ago had slashed tariffs by a quarter in a bid to counter spiralling inflation.
But it was having little effect. As always, the cost of beer proved to be a solid indicator on the general state of the economy.
Carlton United Breweries had just upped the cost of their bulk beer deliveries, with an 18-gallon keg rising by 50 cents, and a nine gallon keg by 26 cents. This increase was to be passed on to the drinkers at the bar.
And like today, adding to the cost of living pressures was a rental crisis with no room at the inn in Warrnambool.
Then president of the Warrnambool branch of the Real Estate and Stock Institute, Mr W. Vallard, said a large number of people had moved to Warrnambool from out of state for employment.
This meant rental houses and flats were scarce and the demand for commission houses was high.
"The money is beginning to dry up," Mr Vallard said.
In another time warp moment, those with money were struggling to find builders.
Mr J. Lipplegoes from the 1973 Masters Builders Association of Warrnambool, said a building boom was giving local builders no time to catch up, with a shortage of some materials also becoming an issue.
A common perception is a night on the town 50 years ago was much safer than a modern day evening out.
But there was plenty of undesirable action after dark in the Warrnambool CBD in 1973.
A blitz to stamp out larrikinism and vandalism by police was effective, with seven men arrested on one Saturday night. The charges ranged from drunk and disorderly to assault of a police officer.
The crooks were always going to be up against it, with the embracing of technology helping give police an advantage. For the first time, Warrnambool police began using walkie-talkies to communicate while on duty.
The city's courts were also busy, mostly with traffic offences. Some of the misdemeanours reported in The Standard's court penalties section including failing to keep left, exceeding 35 mph, no u-turn signal, driving an unregistered car and parking infringements.
The big names in entertainment knew Warrnambool was a place they had to be.
The star of singing sensation Kamahl was on the rise, with the then rapidly emerging talent playing at the Tattersall's Hotel Sky Longue. Before his appearance, Kamahl paid a visit to Yalundah Day Training Centre to brighten the day of clients there.
It seems the belief that volunteerism was stronger in the past has some meat on the bone.
Certainly members of the Warrnambool Lions Club put in the big hours back in 1973.
One project that has turned out to be a legacy one for the younger members of the Warrnambool community was the construction of a playground at the Botanical Gardens. But it wasn't just any old piece of playground, it was indeed the iconic giraffe swing, which is still used with much love today.
The Lions Club also took on the task of knocking down the old Warrnambool Foreshore Kiosk.
The new Kiosk was to be built once this task was completed, this time closer to the main road.
Not all plans to build in Warrnambool were met with glee, with the Merrivale community announcing it would protest the construction of a skin store in the suburb. The project had won the approval of Warrnambool City Council.
The council was also busy reporting on health issues for the city.
The health inspector reported to council a case of hepatitis, bringing the number of infectious diseases cases reported in the city for the year to nine.
There may not have been a pandemic to deal with in 1973, but that didn't mean everyone was fighting fit.
A strain of London's "Killer Flu" was recorded in Melbourne. The flu had killed 1800 since the start of the year and was killing 600 in the US each week.
It was a busy time for new groups to form in the city, with the Warrnambool Dune Buggy Association holding a meeting at the Commodore Motel.
A Parents of Twins Cub was formed in Warrnambool, while the city's Parents without Partners group held its annual general meeting.
Regarding social issues, Catholic priest Father Tom Brophy talked to The Standard about the progress of the new Warrnambool Boys Home he had recently established in Ardlie Street.
It was a non-denominational facility that housed up to 12 boys at any one time, aged between 14 and 18. The length of stay was determined by need, with eligibility including youths who were "emotionally disturbed" and had family issues such as death, desertion, sickness or poverty.
And while it was said children were once seen and not heard, and did all they were told, maybe that wasn't absolutely correct.
In 1973, three students at a Warrnambool high school went public with claims their rights were being infringed due to searches without notice of their lockers and schoolbags by teachers.
Workers were also digging in for their rights, with psychiatric nurses and ward assistants at the Brierly Hospital holding a stop-work meeting over a wage dispute.
In business, some of the businesses that are no longer with us but were staples of the day included The Cane Shop, Peter Hand Tobacconist/Hairdresser and Ezywalkin Shoes.
While there were some big supermarkets in town, milk bars were many and the CBD boasted three fruit shops: Materia Bros, King Cole's Fruit Supply, Western Fruit Market.
Young entrepreneurs looking for a way to start their fortunes could do so by collecting empty Reeves drink bottles and, in return, receive five cents on large bottles, two cents on small, which were "cheerfully refunded at the factory."
Services like Uber Eats and Door Dash are now part of the food and beverage delivery juggernaut, but Warrnambool business KM Lynch Cellars was way ahead of the game in 1973.
This iconic business was advertising the home delivery of beer in Carlton or Courage cans and bottles.
Weekend and late evening trading was rare, but the city did have a duty chemist in place, with John Wiggins advertised as doing that after hours role for July 1973.
There was of course no internet to spread local new far and wide, but that didn't mean those in Melbourne couldn't read what was happening in Warrnambool on a daily basis. Local expats living in the state capital could pick up a copy of The Standard at McGills Newsagency in Elizabeth Street.
Unemployment was being dealt with in a practical way, with participants in the rural relief unemployment scheme helping build bluestone walls and footpaths in the city to earn their benefits.
Applying for a job was more often than not dependant on your gender.
One of the city's biggest employees, Fletcher Jones, advertised for a receptionist - telephonist. The advertisement called for a senior lady with switchboard experience and a pleasant personality.
Another position in a main street clothing store called for a salesgirl - a position suited to a fashion-minded young lady.
Another retail store was looking for a young lady as a Corsetiere, while a Female Senior Office Clerk was required at another business. This woman had to posses the ability to use a calculator and type.
Men only advertised jobs included an experienced shearer's cook for a run of sheds and a leading insurance organisation inviting applications from young men for appointment as an Inspector.
The sporting landscape was in a very healthy state, with football experiencing what could be considered a glory-days period. The most highly rated league, Hampden, was indeed one of the best in the state as far as country football was concerned, playing in the top interleague bracket.
But it was the numbers of leagues and teams in them that was the most impressive.
Like is the case today, the Hampden league had 10 teams, but Hamilton Kangaroos, Portland and North Warrnambool Eagles were not yet in those numbers. Instead there were teams from Colac and Coragulac, while Terang and Mortlake are now merged.
The Warrnambool and district league also had, and still has, 10 teams.
East Warrnambool, Bushfield, Grassmere and Tower Hill have all since folded or merged, while West End Alllansford is now just Allansford. Additions to the league now include Panmure, Kolora-Noorat, Timboon Demons and Nirranda.
The Mount Noorat, Purnim-Heytesbury and Portland-Port Fairy leagues are no longer with us. Some of the famous clubs that have met their demise include Yambuk, Pigeon Ponds, Bessiebelle, College, Glenormiston, Ecklin, Hexham, Princetown, Port Campbell, Scotts Creek and Nirranda South.
As an interesting added extra, Coragulac wore the brown and gold stripes, while Yambuk famously wore the Big V jumper of the Victorian state team.
While football was serious business, the sport was also used as a social tool by non football clubs.
In an interesting encounter, the Simpson Car Club staged a challenge match against the Laang Car Club.
Out at Nirranda, it was the very interesting concept of a game between the club's present and past players. We are not sure who won, but we think it would have been lively.
We also picked up some terminology from the day that has gone by the wayside.
In a notice of a junior interleague game, it was stated the home team would be wearing black "knicks". This of course referred to shorts.
And one zinger to finish with.
The internet and the role it plays in negative body image messaging was still a million years away, but that didn't mean the pursuit of so-called perfection was not on show.
Written advertising for a weight loss company was headlined with "Beat the battle of the bulge".
It continued with the question "what are all those nasty extra inches doing on a once lovely figure like yours?"
The accompanying picture showed a woman's bare back with dotted lines showing where the supposed "perfect body" limits would be.
