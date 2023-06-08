About 160 bird species have been identified in Kelly Swamp across several years thanks to the community.
Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network's Geoff Rollinson said an event would be held on Saturday to celebrate volunteer efforts.
A booklet will be launched as part of the celebration.
"The purpose of the project has been to encourage community participation in surveys on Kelly Swamp over the past couple of years," he told The Standard.
"The day is to celebrate not only the launch of the booklet but also the many species that are out at Kelly Swamp."
Various community groups have helped survey the birds and fish that reside in the wetland over the past few years, culminating in this new booklet.
"We've had school groups, birdwatchers and the Green Futures participants from Warrnambool City Council," Mr Rollinson said.
"Some of them have done the surveys in their own time, such as the St Ayles Skiff Community Rowing Club."
Mr Rollinson said a few species had not been seen in the wetland previously, such as the white-bellied sea eagle.
"Also a little native fish called the galaxia. That was rather surprising to see there because Kelly Swamp is periodically quite a salty water body," he said.
"So that was a pretty special find."
The event will be held from 11am to 1pm on Saturday at 60 Millers Lane in Dennington.
The Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network ask visitors to RSVP by Wednesday the 7th.
"It's facilitating an event where members of the community can see wetland that is largely hidden and unknown to many people in Warrnambool," Mr Rollinson said.
"And we'll have a barbecue, of course. You can't have a good community day without a barbecue."
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
