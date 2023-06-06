Studying as a parent: How to balance life with education

There are strategies to make further study more achievable than you might have thought. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



While becoming a parent does change your life, most parents will have not reached their full career potential yet, and part of being a good parent is continuing to grow as a person as well as maximise your earning potential.



If you've had the thought of pursuing further study it might have been decades since obtaining your last qualification, and the idea of pursuing a new degree or diploma might conjure mental images of sitting in lecture theatres and commuting to a campus.

As you might expect in the current era of remote work and remote learning, there are now plenty of reputable online diplomas in Australia that can help you balance the need to enhance your market value and knowledge while still handling school runs and playdates and your day job. If all that still sounds daunting and stressful, there are several strategies to make chasing your long-term career goals through further study more achievable than you might have thought.

If you have a job, find out if work will support you

You might assume your boss only wants you at your desk churning out work, but companies can be forward-thinking about supporting their employees to build capabilities that make them more valuable at work.



Many corporate departments also have a budget for training, and you might be surprised at how receptive your manager would be to your desire to advance your education. If you have regular one-on-one meetings with your manager or performance reviews, that can be a very appropriate time to start this conversation.

Work may offer to pay for you to complete a certification exam relevant to your job. You might also be able to take study leave or you might have the option to work part-time till you finish your qualification. If these opportunities are available to you, it's possible you could study without it detracting from the time you spend parenting.

If you are a full-time parent, find out if there is government support

Depending on the type of qualification you are going for and your financial situation, there might be government support to help you pay your bills and tuition fees while you are studying. Some help you might be eligible for includes a range of relevant Centrelink study allowances, a federal government loan scheme, and training supplements.

Bring the kids to activities they can do independently

Spending time with the kids doesn't mean they need you hovering over them every second, and while you don't want them glued to screens while you are tied up with meeting assignment deadlines or studying for exams, there are activities you can get them involved in that allow you to study while also benefiting kids' bodies and minds.



Some examples are bringing the kids to the park or the swimming pool (if they are old enough to swim without your constant supervision, or lifeguards at the pool would be within their rights to tell you off), karate lessons, a local playgroup, or chess club.



These kinds of activities mean you don't have to compromise your commitment to your kids' growth and well-being while you can also meet your study goals as you work away on your laptop or read your textbooks to maximise your grades.

Ask your educator for support if needed

Just as you may find your workplace is flexible supporting your study, you might also find your educational facility understanding when your parenting responsibilities have to take priority over deadlines from your course of study.



If it comes to it, don't be shy to reach out to teachers and explain the situation to see if you can have a bit longer to deliver an assignment should things come up that impede your work on study tasks. You might find some leeway is already built into some courses, with assignments allowed to be turned in slightly late although your grade for the task may be reduced by a small percentage, which is a trade-off you might be willing to take for the best overall outcome in your situation.



Try to make yourself aware of your education provider's policies and what rules for extensions apply to specific tasks, so you won't unduly panic if your child has the flu on the week an important assignment is due.

And keep in mind that not everything has to be perfect. Classes can even be repeated if you don't get them right the first time, and as bad as that might first sound, it might be more beneficial to your long-term growth to repeat a class or two and learn the material properly than to scrape past on the first try.



The reasonable odds are that in the end, you'll have a qualification you can do something with, you will have knowledge that you wouldn't have otherwise, and you will have a wider range of job options in the future that will benefit your children and yourself.

Build your support network, including support from your family

Communicate clearly to your loved ones why you believe your course of study will be beneficial to your kids and your partner if you have one. Let them know what help you will need from them, for how long, and what the rewards will be in the end.



Even young kids can be surprisingly cooperative if you're able to explain what to expect and why in advance. If kids know it might eventually make it easier to pay for all the things they enjoy, they may be more tolerant of receiving less attention from you on some nights, or ready meals rather than homecooked meals on a week when you need to hit an important study milestone.

Having said that, keep in mind that your spouse and kids are only human, and it's not reasonable or healthy to put too much pressure on any one person to support your study.

