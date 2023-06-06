South Rovers assistant coach Kurt Lenehan sees positives in his side's challenging first half of the Warrnambool and district league season.
The Lions sit eighth with two wins on the board but have been competitive in numerous games under first-year coach Tim Condon.
The side lost to Dennington by just seven points on Saturday while they weren't completely blown away when they faced top-two powerhouses Merrivale and Nirranda.
Lenehan, 32, conceded the side wasn't where it wanted to be but was hopeful the Lions could utilise their "learnings" in the second half of the season to be "much more competitive".
Like many teams, the Lions have been forced to blood youth this year with Lenehan impressed with what he's witnessed from the next generation.
"We've got a really strong crop of juniors coming through," he said.
"I think our under 18s are currently sitting third on the ladder and we've had two of the under 18 boys, Matt Edwards and Byron Goodall, pretty much play most games in the seniors this year as part of the top 21. So that's been a real positive and we've also had Logan McFayden and Hugo O'Callaghan as well play some games as the sub.
"That's definitely a positive that we're able to blood some of those young guys looking to be the future of the footy club. There's probably some younger guys in there too that might get there opportunity as a sub or part of the starting 21 later in the year too."
The Lions' reserves are in blistering form, perched at the summit of the ladder undefeated from nine games, in good news for the club's depth.
All four of their junior outfits are also in the top five.
"You look at the club as a whole from the football side of things, there's some really good signs with the younger guys coming through and getting opportunities to play seniors," Lenehan said.
The former Hampden league player said belief was still high at the club despite the lack of wins.
"You've just got to keep driving that positive message," he said.
"Obviously having Tim Condon come in as a new coach this year, newer game style, newer game plan, things are going to be different than what they have been the last few years, it's going to take time to adjust.
"But definitely from round one to where we sit now, we've improved in areas and we've looked at things that we haven't done so well and next game focused on those and definitely played better at it.
"There's definitely positives going forward and I think there's got to be belief within the group to try and snag a few more wins later in the year for sure."
Lenehan himself has been in sublime form, earning best player selection seven times from nine games.
The midfielder who can rotate forward has also chimed in with six goals.
"The body's getting older, I'm 32 now so I'm getting towards the end of my football days but I'm still really enjoying it," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.