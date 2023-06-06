The Bureau of Meteorology has warned south-west residents of potential flash flooding with heavy rainfall forecast for Wednesday morning.
Six-hourly rainfall totals of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible across Victoria's western district with heavier falls likely in areas experiencing thunderstorms and the higher terrain around the Grampians.
The slow moving cold front will come from the South Australia border early Wednesday morning, moving east into the central ranges by midday.
Thunderstorms are expected to persist into the afternoon, potentially redeveloping in some areas.
If they worsen significantly the Bureau of Meteorology will issue a separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
Damaging wind gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour are likely to develop over the Grampians.
Warrnambool is expected to receive between 7 and 20mm throughout the day while further north Hamilton is forecast for 30mm and Ararat residents can expect up to 45mm.
The State Emergency Services advises residents to stay away from trees during strong weather and ensure outdoor furniture such as umbrellas and trampolines are secured.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
