A SOUTH-WEST organisation is helping to reduce the stigma around autism by sharing experiences as new research shows under-detection of Autism in girls may be partly driven by differences in the way they typically present compared to boys.
Researchers at Flinders University found tools currently being used to measure ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) traits were based on research from male participants, and were not sensitive to how girls presented.
Dr Joanna Tsirgiotis, from the College of Education, Psychology and Social Work at Flinders University said the research demonstrated that Autistic females may have less obviously unusual intense interests and fewer repetitive behaviours, and are often highly socially motivated and eager for friendships, unlike what is often assumed about children with Autism.
Regional manager for I CAN Network south west Victoria Lauren Baudinette oversees the school mentoring teams and programs presented around the south-west.
She said anecdotally Autistic girls masked their Autism differently to boys.
She was diagnosed with ADHD two years ago and looking back said there were signs but she wasn't aware of them at the time.
"For me I hit burn out and I wasn't able to do what I was five years before and I realised something wasn't right, and that's the weight that unknowingly masking had on me," she said.
Ms Baudinette said sharing stories and experiences was a big part of the work of I CAN.
"There is a lot of stigma out there about being Autistic, and Autistic representation in the media is not always reflective of lived experience," she said.
"We're learning more and sharing more stories.
"When you meet one Autistic person you've only met one Autistic person and that is the beauty of neurodivergent brains."
I CAN currently works with 80 primary and high school aged students around the region.
"We have a 50/50 difference where that's ensuring at least 50 per cent of our staff are Autistic, so Autistic and neurodivergent young people can have someone to relate to."
Advocacy organisation, Yellow Ladybugs, has focused on educating the community about the often hidden and internalised autistic experience of Autistic girls, women and gender diverse people.
CEO Katie Koullas said there were a lot of barriers to getting an Autism diagnosis including it being costly and the time it took.
"It's not timely and the long waits," she said.
She said socially girls were taught from an early age to be more people pleasing and social.
"We're taught not to externalise, don't be naughty and don't be angry," she said.
"In a general sense girls and women internalise more than males. And generally girls will internalise rather than be disruptive in the classroom and also there's a mask, that we camouflage what's going on.
"You might get to adulthood and you don't know who I am, I've been busy masking to fit in.
"They're tired and burnt out in the teenage years and that's when they higher rates of mental health issues.
"We know that they're missing out on the support because they don't present in the stereotypical way.
"Our needs are often dismissed because we're not disruptive."
