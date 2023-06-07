Residents are concerned about hoon driving in the region, an online community reference group has been told.
The state government established a Hooning Community Reference Group, which has held online sessions with community members.
The latest one asked for feedback for residents in the Grampians area.
This year, 140 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads.
Four of those were killed at Bochara last month in a crash where excessive speed was a factor.
Residents at the online sessions expressed concern about witnessing hooning activities including high-range speeding, burnouts and donuts.
Group members also heard it was no longer just the stereotype of young men that are hooning but also increasingly women and people of different ages, residents are concerned for the safety for other drivers as well as vulnerable pedestrians and they are concerned also about the impact to public amenity such as parks, as well as excessive noise associated with burnouts.
Department of Transport head of road safety Victoria Marcelo Vidales said people were flouting the rules despite Victoria having some of the toughest anti-hoon legislation in the country to stop dangerous drivers, with penalties including on the spot licence suspensions for excessive speeding as well as potential impoundment and permanent vehicle confiscation.
"Hooning promotes reckless, unsafe driver behaviour and increases the risk of road trauma, not only to the driver but everyone around them," Mr Vidales said.
"We established a Hooning Community Reference Group to better understand hooning across the state.
"As part of this work, community sessions have been held right across regional Victoria to better understand community concerns and identify possible solutions."
In April, Warrnambool police said they were ramping up their patrols around Cannon Hill and other "hooning" areas due to an increase in reports of dangerous driving.
Luke Hand caught hooning activity on camera along Merri Street near Cannon Hill on April 13.
Mr Hand said he often heard revving and noise from his south Warrnambool home.
"I hear similar (sounds) most nights," he told The Standard.
In September last year, a Warrnambool resident said he was sick of hoons decimating Jetty Flat oval and creating unruly noise on Price street.
"It happens anytime between 9pm and 4am, it's not creating much of a lifestyle at night time," he said at the time.
"It starts in the Cannon Hill area, through Merri Street and down Pertobe Road into the back around Jetty Flat oval. There's a lot of damage as well as burnt out tyres discarded."
The man said fireworks were also let off at all times of the night.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
