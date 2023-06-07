The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool City Council awaiting decision on DAMA extension

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There has been a push to more than double the number of people coming in under the Designated Area Migration Agreement which is currently set at 100.
There has been a push to more than double the number of people coming in under the Designated Area Migration Agreement which is currently set at 100.

Wannon MP Dan Tehan is questioning why the federal government is taking so long to approve an expansion of an overseas worker program that could help fill Warrnambool's job vacancies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.