Wannon MP Dan Tehan is questioning why the federal government is taking so long to approve an expansion of an overseas worker program that could help fill Warrnambool's job vacancies.
Warrnambool City Council wants an additional 77 occupations on its Great South Coast Designated Area Migration Agreement (DAMA).
The council has been working with the federal government since earlier this year but is yet to receive a response to its application.
When questioned by The Standard, the government confirmed it was working through the application but did not say when a decision would be made.
A spokesman said the government was working on a migration strategy, which would not be released until later this year.
Mr Tehan said the delay on Warrnambool's application was another example of how the federal government was not prepared for the influx of 1.5 million migrants to Australia over the next four years.
"There are 1.5 million people coming to Australia and yet the workforce shortages are not being addressed," he said.
"What we need is for our migration system to plug the workforce shortages that currently exist.
"That is what the DAMA will do."
Mr Tehan said he was concerned about south-west businesses that were unable to work at full capacity due to skills shortages.
"The government needs to focus on doing everything it can to quickly approve the additional occupations," he said.
"This is absolutely critical for employers at the moment.
"We are screaming out for childcare workers and yet we're in this situation where we can't get the DAMA approved."
Some of the occupations being considered include occupations in the aged care, hospitality and tourism sectors.
In addition, the council is hoping to include jobs in the finance sector, commercial cleaners and brewers in the agreement.
Warrnambool City Council acting city growth director Luke Coughlan told The Standard in March a variation to the program to lift the numbers and for new occupations to be added to the program had been submitted.
He said it was a fairly limited field of occupations that were first approved under the program that was now entering its final year.
"It's gone from a little to a lot. That's the request," Mr Coughlan said.
"A lot of employers have realised that they've got other vacancies that they'd like to fill this way."
The increase from 38 to 77 occupations could see agriculture, hospitality and tourism added to the list - all sectors that have struggled to attract staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
