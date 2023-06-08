Technology helping police tackle crime

The recovery of a stolen $160,000 Terang tractor has been hailed as an example of technology working to assist with police investigations.
Warrnambool police Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, who oversees south-west crime investigation units, said there was now a range of technologies available to recover items, from mobile telephones to tractors.
"The outcome of this recent report and investigation is a great example of what can be put in place to protect and recover stolen items," he said.
"A GPS device in the tractor allowed it to be tracked and recovered after travelling about 80 kilometres from Terang to north of Colac," he said.
"The alleged offenders were arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in court.
"The tractor was also recovered and reunited with its owner. Imagine that farmer being without his tractor."
Senior Sergeant Asenjo said the tractor recovery in a couple of days was an outstanding effort by all involved.
"This is a good news story," he said.
"It doesn't matter if it's an iPad, mobile phone, car, boat, caravan or tractor. It's very similar technology which can be used to track anything of value.
"It's a way for police and victims to work together to achieve the best possible outcomes.
"The value of this and similar technology cannot be overstated."
The police boss said security camera footage was also being used by south-west detectives daily to assist in the identification of offenders.
In court this week the theft of $1465 from a bakery was resolved almost immediately due to CCTV footage.
At the weekend a burglary at a Colac liquor outlet was also solved when police detectives posted images on social media which, with public assistance, led to the identification of a person of interest and him being charged.
"The use of technology such as security cameras and GPS devices, both at residential homes and businesses, can be invaluable," Senior Sergeant Asenjo said.
"Police now canvass neighbourhoods looking for CCTV from businesses and residences of nearby crime and have found footage of offenders, which has led to arrests.
"If you become aware of any crime happening in your area, have a look at your CCTV and let us know if there is something of interest, call the police or Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000).
"You don't even need to see the police now. We can email you a link to upload cloud based CCTV footage for us to view."
The investigator said technology wasn't just about solving crime but also preventing it.
"Don't be afraid about warning would-be offenders that there are security cameras in place and GPS devices fitted to items of value," he said.
"Prevention is better than a cure.
"The other positive is the possibility that a business or resident may be able to claim a reduced insurance premium due to the added security being put in place," he said.
