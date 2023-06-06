The Standard
Warrnambool BMX Club hands back 2023 Victorian state titles to AusCycling citing track concerns

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Warrnambool BMX Club was to host state titles in September. Picture by Sean McKenna
WARRNAMBOOL BMX Club is confident it can host future state titles after concerns about its track surface forced it to hand back this year's hosting rights.

