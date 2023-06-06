WARRNAMBOOL BMX Club is confident it can host future state titles after concerns about its track surface forced it to hand back this year's hosting rights.
The Jetty Flat-based club was scheduled to run the two-day meeting in late September But fears about wet weather impacting track conditions in the lead-up forced a re-think.
Bell said it was put to a members' vote which determined the best course of action was to step aside from this year's competition.
"It is really heart-breaking to have the weather decide it for us," he said.
"The BMX community is behind us, a lot of people like riding our track, and it's unfortunate for the region as well."
Bell said the club wanted to provide a "premium surface" for a "premium BMX meeting" and wasn't confident it could do so.
"The new polymer surface has been washed out by the weather," he said.
"It failed last year and we attempted to have it re-surfaced again and of course Warrnambool's wonderful weather decided to rain and it's washed it away as well.
"We had a lot of volunteer hours and time trying to get it prepped and the weather has beaten us and knowing we still have three months of winter to go, we weren't sure we could get the surface state-title ready."
Bell said the track needed a couple of weeks of good weather for it to cure.
"The time of the year we were attempting to do it, it's just not winter appropriate," he said The club changed to a polymer surface, which is maintainable, last year.
"It is the industry standard for BMX surfaces these days," Bell said.
"Historically you would glue a track and roll it the week out before an event whereas this was a longer-term solution and every 12 months you're refreshing the surface.
"But unfortunately the low-lying areas with the water running off the track softened it up and washed the glue out. It does hold up, it's been proven, it's probably just not the right time of year for it to cure."
The club plans to re-open the track to the public next week. It has been closed since early March.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
