IAN Barnes is the Warrnambool Tri Club president and loves testing himself in ironman events. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
AT A GLANCE
Ian Barnes
Born: In Euroa on July 24, 1983.
Wife: Nicole.
Parents: Pat and Sue. Siblings: Greg and Drew.
Education: Wodonga West Primary School before Wodonga High School.
Sporting highlight: Competing in the 2016 distance Iron Man in Busselton Western Australia.
Ian, I note you were born in Euroa and educated in Wodonga. Why did your family move around?
My dad Pat was in the army. We moved around a fair bit. I'll never forget my time growing up in Wodonga. I played a bit of school sport playing soccer, rugby and cricket.
Were you any good at soccer, rugby or cricket?
It's fair to say I had limited ability in team sports.
I've still got memories of my cricket career playing in the juniors.
I think I got one or two wickets and made about 20 runs. I was what you would call a good 13th man.
The one game of cricket that sticks in my mind happened in the under 12s.
We won the game and rushed around pulling the stumps and screaming out like we had just won the World Cup.
The reason for the excitement was it was our first cricket win in two years.
My only premiership win was in a mixed netball competition.
How did it come about that you moved to Warrnambool?
I had been studying at university and Nicole and I were looking for a bit of a country change and we decided to have a sea change.
It's 12 years ago we decided to head to Warrnambool.
We just thought Warrnambool was a lovely place and our opinion of that hasn't changed in the time we've been here.
Warrnambool is just a great place to live. I got a job with Wannon Water as an engineer and I'm still there today.
Let's talk about your sporting highlight, taking part in the 2016 distance Iron Man in Busselton Western Australia. What did the event comprise of?
It was a 3.8-kilometre ocean swim, a 180km bike ride and rounded off with a 42km marathon run.
There were more than 1500 people who took part in the event.
I would have to say that is the pinnacle of my career as a triathlete. I was exhausted after the event but I was over the moon that I had finished it.
I put in a lot of training around Warrnambool for the Busselton event and I'm sure that really helped my fitness levels.
Last year I took part in a half-ironman contest in Cairns.
It was really humid up there and tested me out. I've also taken part in other events down in the Geelong area.
How did you get involved in triathlons?
It would have been back in about 2013. I was with a few relations after a couple of fun-runs and the talk got around about half-ironman contests.
Toby Glennen was instrumental in starting the ball rolling and decided to call it a world family championship.
The first event was a half-ironman to be held at Shepparton in late November 2013 so we had 11 months to get ready for the contest.
I went to AquaZone and did a lot of swimming to get ready. The rail trail was a great spot to get out and ride the bike while the hills around Warrnambool were great to build the strength up in my running.
I kept on trying to add various challenges to what I was doing. I would often train before work and then after work and put in a lot of training on weekends.
I was really focused on having a good go at the Shepparton half-ironman event.
I could feel my strength building up in my body as I lifted my work rate in swimming, riding the bike and running.
The Shepparton event comprised of a 1.9km swim in the lake, a 90km bike ride and a 21km run.
I just wanted to finish the event and if I could I wanted to beat my relations home who were competing in the event.
Did you beat them that inaugural event?
I thought I did really well but Damien Sell, who is an uncle of Nicole's, always reminds me that he beat me by 15 seconds.
I must admit I really enjoyed my inaugural event and improved my own fitness and that's what got me focused on taking part in more events.
I forgot to mention it was while I was training for the Shepparton half-ironman that I got involved with the Warrnambool Tri Club.
Are you still involved with the Warrnambool Tri Club?
Yes. I've been the president for the past four years. It's a great club.
Our membership numbers are good. We've got about 70 members. We would love to have more members.
The club has a great environment and encourages people to take part in the events. Our season kicks off in October and goes through to March.
We have events around Warrnambool but also venture over to Killarney.
The motto of the club is 'it's not all about winning, it's about out competing and having fun'.
What's it like swimming down in Lady Bay?
It's good in the summer time. It can get a bit rough. I usually swim from the Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club to the Pavilion with a couple of mates as part of training.
It's about a kilometre swim and sometimes is testing. I'll never forget one day I heard noises when I was swimming near the life buoy and looked across and there were a couple of dolphins.
Ian, have you taken part in the Shipwreck Coast Swim Series which is staged in Warrnambool, Port Campbell, Portland and Port Fairy over the summer months?
Yes. They are always great events to take part in.
The swim course is 1.2 kilometres for each swim. I've always found them to be great events to maintain my fitness.
They usually get lots of competitors taking part in them.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.