The highly-anticipated opening of JB Hi-Fi in Warrnambool could be close.
The company is advertising a number of roles on its website for the new store.
The vacancies for the new Warrnambool store include operations manager, store manager, a merchandise manager, sales manager and sales and training lead.
The Standard has contacted JB Hi-Fi's media department to find out when the store is set to open.
A spokeswoman said the opening date had not been confirmed.
It was previously reported the JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks would open in mid-2023.
The estimated cost to build the two stores, which are located at the former site of Motel Warrnambool and Gateway Motor Inn, is $6 million.
JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks will be at 65 and 69 Raglan Parade, about 400 metres from the Homemaker Centre.
The two stores will share 103 car parks, with two spots for people with disabilities and two 'click and collect' bays.
It's believed the JB Hi-Fi store may open seven days a week.
"JB Hi-Fi operates seven days a week (in most areas) and flexibility with hours is essential, with weekends included on a rotational basis," the job advertisement states.
