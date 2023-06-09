The Standard
JB Hi-Fi Warrnambool store could be close to opening

By Monique Patterson
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 10:47am
Work is progressing on the city's new JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks. Picture by Anthony Brady
Work is progressing on the city's new JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks. Picture by Anthony Brady

The highly-anticipated opening of JB Hi-Fi in Warrnambool could be close.

