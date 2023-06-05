A LACK of childcare across the south-west shows no signs of improving with a Portland medical clinic looking to recruit a childcare worker to help staff maintain their hours.
Active Health Portland has begun recruiting a childcare worker with the centre employing five female GPs - including four who have children of pre-school age - and three nurses - including two who have pre-school-aged children.
Active Health Portland clinical director Dr Marg Garde said the shortage of childcare places was compromising the ability of staff to work the hours that they wanted to work.
"Our doctors and nurses have relied on their partners or older family members to cease work in order to care for their children," she said. "As you can imagine, this is not sustainable."
Dr Garde said some doctors would need to reduce their working hours despite wanting to keep or increase their current hours. She said the problem was more widespread than in one workplace.
"Obstacles to accessing childcare exist for everyone and we acknowledge that this problem is multi factorial, complex and widespread," Dr Garde said.
"We no longer have access to family daycare in Portland and I understand it is difficult across the board to find staff to care for children."
"I don't presume to be the only person struggling and hoping our child will somehow reach the top of the waiting list," she said.
As well as wanting to work more days for herself and her family, Dr Butten said her patients were "wanting more time with me than I can currently provide without childcare".
"I am booked months in advance and it's heartbreaking seeing my patients either struggle awaiting our appointments together or worse," she said.
"It's really hard when I need to take personal leave for the hiccups we all have in life such as illness.
"I am doing my best to fit patients in but the reality is there are only so many hours available even with my partner working less hours to accommodate my career."
Goodstart Early Learning Child Care Centre director Jess Hutchins said local services couldn't keep up with demand.
"There is definitely a high demand for childcare services in Portland," she said.
There is a 12-month waitlist to get into Goodstart.
"It's not just about workers," Ms Hutchins said. "Our rooms are packed as full as our licence will allow. We have staff but we can't take any more children.
"We need another facility in Portland."
Glenelg Shire mayor Scott Martin said a lack of childcare was an issue the council would continue to advocate for.
"For us as a council it's nearly our number one issue and I'd expect it to be for all regional councils," he said.
"I run a cafe and there was a staff member we wanted to get back, but she couldn't get childcare so we weren't able to employ her. So it puts pressure on us as a business, it's widespread."
"These things are timely, children need care immediately - not in five years' time," she said.
"For the budget to have no commitment for a time or an amount is incredibly disappointing given these are doctors and nurses - people who we need in our community."
