Alcohol treatment for punter who threw can at bar staff

A Warrnambool drinker who threw a can of alcohol at a bar manager after missing out putting on a bet has been ordered to seek treatment.
Damien Noonan, 55, of Raglan Parade, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to intentionally damaging property and unlawful assault.
Magistrate John Bentley said Noonan could have caused a serious injury and put someone in hospital.
"You need to get some help. I'm concerned," he said.
"If you continue like this you will end up in jail."
Noonan was ordered to seek alcohol assessment and treatment, and undertake an anger management program.
"It's so you can get the help you need," the magistrate told Noonan.
Noonan was also banned from licensed premises.
"You need to stay away from pubs. It will do you the world of good," he said.
Police said that on the evening of January 18 this year Noonan was at Rafferty's Tavern when there was yelling heard from the TAB area.
He threw a piece of paper and then a can of alcohol, which exploded on impact, towards two staff members.
The bar manager said she felt the can flick her hair on the way past.
Noonan was upset he had missed getting a bet on which had cost him money.
He has prior court appearances and explained to police he had been drunk, stupid and was seeking treatment for alcohol issues.
