Baker steals from Warrnambool's Reeves Bakery

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 6 2023 - 9:45am, first published 8:52am
Baker steals dough from employer

A Warrnambool man caught on security camera stealing cash takings from his employer has been ordered to do 120 hours of community work.

