Baker steals dough from employer

A Warrnambool man caught on security camera stealing cash takings from his employer has been ordered to do 120 hours of community work.
Mitchell Bell, 26, of Fairy Street, pleaded guilty to theft in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
Police said that on March 8 this year Bell entered Reeves Bakery where he rummaged behind a cupboard and located takings from the previous day of $1465.
Bell took the money and put it in the glovebox of his car.
When the manager arrived he couldn't find the takings, checked the security camera footage and saw Bell remove the money.
He reported the theft to police.
Police arrested Bell at the bakery and the money was recovered.
Bell said money had been tight, he had lost a job and was struggling, but he gave the money back.
Magistrate John Bentley said the case was at the higher end of theft because Bell had stolen from his employer.
He placed Bell on a 12-month community corrections order with the condition he do 120 hours of community work.
Bell told the court he would be able to do the community work but it would be a struggle.
The magistrate warned Bell community work was a better option than spending time in prison.
