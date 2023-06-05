Zero driver caught at .192 banned

An Allansford man caught with an alcohol reading of .192 despite having a zero alcohol driver's licence condition, has been banned from driving for 38 months.
Shamaus Walsh, 37, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court where he was convicted and fined $800.
Police said that on the evening of October 28 last year Walsh was pulled over along Raglan Parade.
Police noted he had a zero alcohol condition during a driver's licence check.
He tested positive in a preliminary breath test and then recorded an evidentiary reading of .192 back at the Warrnambool police station.
"I just wanted to get something to eat," Walsh told police officers.
He has a prior offence of impaired driving in 2020.
A lawyer said Walsh had issues with drinking.
Magistrate John Bentley said it was a very high reading and Walsh had to address his alcohol issues.
He said living in Warrnambool district people needed a vehicle to get around and he warned Walsh he needed to complete a drink driving awareness course before getting his licence back.
The magistrate said Walsh would also need alcohol interlocks on any vehicle he drove when he eventually got his licence back which were expensive to fit and run.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.