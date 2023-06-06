An extension to Goodwin Hall at Friendly Societies Park has given Warrnambool Theatre Company and Holiday Actors more space to create productions and store equipment.
The 9x20-metre annex was funded with $110,000 from Warrnambool City Council's small infrastructure fund.
The extension has allowed Holiday Actors, which previously stored items at a site in Dennington, to cohabitate the space with Warrnambool Theatre Company.
The connection of running water as part of the expansion has made set painting and clean-up easier.
Warrnambool Theatre Company president Ailiche Goddard-Clegg said she was proud of the theatre partnership model.
"We thank the councillors and especially the recreation and culture team for shepherding this project for us and for giving us a lot of support," she said.
The pair has been working closely in recent years, starting with Les Misérables in 2019 and later with productions of Cats and Shrek.
Holiday Actors treasurer Lyle Russell said both organisations working in tandem made sense.
"The idea is to get a big enough space for both companies to fit in under this roof," she said.
"It was to try and create enough space so that we could build a set that will fit on an 8x8 stage, but then you have to store all of the machinery, equipment and other pieces of set, props and costumes."
Deputy mayor Max Taylor said the small infrastructure fund was about helping community groups continue their work in enhancing the city's social fabric.
"It's great to be able to provide these funds to assist the Warrnambool Theatre Company and the Holiday Actors to come together and share this space," he said.
"Both groups are an important part of Warrnambool and we are happy to help so many community members getting involved in theatre."
The duo's next production, The Wizard of Oz, will play at the Lighthouse Theatre between July 15-22.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.lighthousetheatre.com.au
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
