The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's Goodwin Hall gets $110,000 upgrade

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 6 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Theatre Company president Ailiche Goddard-Clegg, Holiday Actors treasurer Lyle Russell and Warrnambool deputy mayor Max Taylor. Picture supplied
Warrnambool Theatre Company president Ailiche Goddard-Clegg, Holiday Actors treasurer Lyle Russell and Warrnambool deputy mayor Max Taylor. Picture supplied

An extension to Goodwin Hall at Friendly Societies Park has given Warrnambool Theatre Company and Holiday Actors more space to create productions and store equipment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.