Fresh from winning Speedway Australia's Sportsperson of the Year award, sprintcar driver Brock Hallett is eyeing success at a pair of Premier Speedway events in 2024.
The award was announced on Saturday at a function in Melbourne however the Portland native was away competing at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway.
Hallett finished fourth and will now have a few weeks rest before turning his attention to racing in Darwin in August.
Following that he will have a few more weeks off before preparing for the 2023-24 season, where he will race for GW Racing again.
The reigning Grand Annual Classic champion, who also took out Premier Speedway's 2023 Track Championship, has pinpointed next year's classic, as well as the Australian Sprintcar Championships as his focus.
Both events will be held on consecutive weekends in January next year at Premier Speedway, with the Australian title something that has eluded Hallett so far.
"The Aussie title at Warrnambool, probably that's our main focus I would say," Hallett said. "The classic and the Aussie title. We're going to put a lot of concentration and a lot of focus onto that.
"We're sort of not sure on what else we'll be doing racing wise, just waiting for a few calendars and a few prize-money payouts to come out."
Hallett said it was a "shock" to win Sportsperson of the Year but an "honour".
Warrnambool export and owner of Hodges Motorsport Tim Hodges clinched an award at the ceremony for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport.
