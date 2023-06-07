Highly desirable irrigated dairy farm on Warrnambool's fringe | On the Land

The tightly held Allansford/Cudgee district is highly regarded for its productive and fertile gently rolling, free draining, red and chocolate loam soil types.
The offering to the marketplace of a 142 Ha (351 Acres) irrigated dairy farm in this sought after location provides buyers with the opportunity to purchase as a going concern or for other agricultural and investment pursuits.
Offered as a whole or in two contiguous lots:
Lot A: 149 Chisletts Road of 101.73 Ha
Picturesque fertile gently undulating and well-sheltered dairy platform country with substantial improvements, including three-bedroom brick home (c 1930's/40's) featuring dual living areas.
Fully equipped one man 36-unit rotary dairy. A machinery/calf shed and steel cattleyards are located adjacent to the dairy.
Providing water security in this 900ml rainfall country is a 21 Ha (52 Acre) electrically driven Valley pivot irrigator.
Supporting the irrigator and included in the sale is a 153 megalitre irrigation license (90 megs ex bore and 63 megs ex Brucknell Creek).
Well-formed tracks throughout link 20 main paddocks ranging in size from 3-7 Ha.
Lot B: 399 Andertons Road, Cudgee of 40.4 Ha
Contiguous to Lot A is this gently rolling fertile milking platform country with Brucknell creek frontage.
Improvements include a light and bright easterly facing three-bedroom brown brick home (c 1960's), substantial open front steel machinery shed and cattleyards.
This parcel of land is subdivided into 9 main paddocks with a laneway system.
The offering of the above mentioned property as a whole provides an opportunity for a medium sized, productive, irrigated dairy farm in a highly regarded area or alternatively in two lots a smaller, highly productive dairy farm and semi-sustainable lifestyle property in Lot 2.
Conversely, the properties are highly suited for a broad range of agricultural pursuits including beef breeding and fattening, dairy run off, fodder conservation, horticultural, and land banking.
