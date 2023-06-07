The Standard
Highly desirable irrigated dairy farm on Warrnambool's fringe | On the Land

June 8 2023 - 9:00am
  • Allansford / Cudgee
  • Lot A: 251 Acres / Lot B: 100 Acres
  • For sale via EOI, closing June 22
  • Agency: Charles Stewart Western Victoria
  • Agents: Nick Adamson, 0418 571 589 or Will Lord, 0434 239 772

The tightly held Allansford/Cudgee district is highly regarded for its productive and fertile gently rolling, free draining, red and chocolate loam soil types.

