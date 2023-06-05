The Standard
Dunkeld lawn bowler Darren Gordon to play at 2023 Australian Indoor Championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
Ballarat's Gary Brown and Dunkeld's Darren Gordon are through to the Australian Indoor Championships singles competition. Picture supplied
Ballarat's Gary Brown and Dunkeld's Darren Gordon are through to the Australian Indoor Championships singles competition. Picture supplied

DUNKELD bowler Darren Gordon is eager to challenge himself at national level after qualifying for an Australian singles tournament.

