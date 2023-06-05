DUNKELD bowler Darren Gordon is eager to challenge himself at national level after qualifying for an Australian singles tournament.
Gordon, 54, and Ballarat's Greg Brown have booked their tickets to the Australian Indoor Championships at Tweed Heads in August.
The pair qualified after starring at a two-day competition at Warrnambool's City Memorial Bowls Club at the weekend.
They were among 36 bowlers from across Victoria who tested their luck.
Gordon, who plays in the Western District Playing Area division one competition, said he enjoyed testing himself against different opponents.
"It is a good opportunity and I'm looking forward to it," he said.
"I had a good run down at the Victorian Open, Simon Cullinane and I made the final four in the pairs, so I've got a bit of form."
Gordon, a father-of-two who works in agricultural science, said the indoor championship featured venues with a roof - such as City Memorial's dome.
"It's lawn bowls just played under a roof, it's not indoor bowls per se," he said.
"It takes out the effect of the wind out of play and it's a pretty neutral surface so it will be pretty consistent.
"It's about line and length, to use an old cricket terminology."
The chance to play regularly is something Gordon relishes, although after a hectic season he will now take a month-long break before preparing for the nationals.
He has played the sport for 12 years.
"We're lucky we have a really good club at Dunkeld," he said.
"There's plenty of good competition and blokes who want to travel and play better bowls.
"I must admit, we came down to Warrnambool for pennant about three years ago and it's been the best thing for our bowls.
"It's a really good standard of bowls - you look at the area and they've produced a lot of state titles and go away and win things nationally."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
