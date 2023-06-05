"Yours however is not yet spent. Therefore make certain your grip on your ticket is firm, your mind is open and to paraphrase imcomparable Katie Webster, 'Use it, until you have used it all up', or the words of Rudyard Kipling, 'Fill every minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run'. So until our paths cross again I hope your God, whoever or whatever you conceive that entity or construct to be, guides and protects you on your life journey.

