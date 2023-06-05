The Standard
Inside Racing: Fortunate Kiss puts in 'uncharacteristic run' at Flemington

By Tim Auld
June 5 2023 - 12:30pm
Fortunate Kiss, pictured in 2022, had an 'uncharacteristic run' at Flemington. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
Fortunate Kiss, pictured in 2022, had an 'uncharacteristic run' at Flemington. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

CONSISTENT Warrnambool-trained galloper Fortunate Kiss put in the worst run of her career with an unplaced effort in a $130,000 restricted fillies and mares race at Flemington on Saturday, according to her trainer Daniel Bowman.

