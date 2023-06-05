Moyne Shire Council has stepped in to provide nearly $15,000 for safety upgrades at a cherished cultural and community hub.
The $14,803 grant will pay for a new all-weather entrance way and track at Crossley's St Brigid's Precinct after the previous crossover location was deemed too dangerous.
The money is one of 18 grants signed off by the council in the final round of its community assistance fund for the year.
Friends of St Brigid's committee secretary Donald McDonald said the money had been hotly anticipated.
"It's really great that the shire has seen fit to fund this because it will make such a difference and it's not a small amount of money," Mr McDonald said.
He said the original entrance on the Port Fairy-Koroit Road sat at the apex of a bend, which on an 80km/h road often made it a hairy turn to navigate.
"A few years back we drew attention to the fact the entrance was getting pretty hectic because of traffic and increased use of the precinct for events," Mr McDonald said.
"So the entrance has basically been moved 60 metres north, which gives 60 metres more visibility to the left."
The only problem with the new entrance way is it doesn't hold up in the wet.
"You can drive on it now, but in wet weather it could be difficult for cars to get back out," Mr McDonald said.
"What we needed to do was build a proper formulated track, constructed as a proper entrance."
The grant will fund construction of just such a track with works to start as soon as weather and events at the precinct allow.
The latest grants round also provided $15,000 to Mortlake Bowls Club for a new spectator shelter, $15,000 to Mortlake Golf Club for a new mower and $13,573 to Northern Raiders Cricket Club for an electronic scoreboard.
Garvoc and District Residents Group received $6649 to build an accessible path to its barbecue area, and Panmure Football Netball Club got $6520 to build a barbecue area next to the existing playground at the town's recreation reserve.
Nearly a dozen other community groups also received smaller grants, ranging between $600-$5000: Hopkins-Curdies CFA, Illowa Tennis Club, Laang Sporting Shooters Association of Australia, Macarthur Swimming Pool, Mosswood Wildlife, Peterborough Residents Group, Rotary Club of Port Fairy, Toolong Community Centre, Warrnambool and District Foodshare, Woolsthorpe Cemetery Trust, and Woolsthorpe Mechanics Institute.
Mayor Karen Foster said the fund had contributed $263,993 to groups throughout the year.
"This is one of my favorite funds, I congratulate our latest recipients and look forward to seeing your projects come to life," Cr Foster said.
