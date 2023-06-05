MALAKYE Cunningham was immersed in the Warrnambool basketball scene as a wide-eyed fan when his dad Bobby called Nathan Sobey a Big V teammate.
Now, more than a decade later, the teenager is carving his own career in the sport with Sobey - the NBL superstar and Australian Olympian - one of his biggest role models.
It is why their first meeting as NBL1 North opponents on Saturday night was extra special for the younger Cunningham, who moved to Queensland earlier this year to pursue his dream.
Cunningham, playing for Southern District Spartans, spent time on the court alongside Brisbane Bullets-aligned Sobey, who is spending his NBL off-season with the Ipswich Force.
The 19-year-old played three minutes off the bench while Sobey, 32, was dominant with 27 points, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes' playing time.
"I actually don't know how to put it into words," Cunningham told The Standard.
"Growing up always having him around and looking up to him, literally in every aspect of the game, and then to step on the court with him was surreal.
"Within the flow of the game we play different positions so we weren't really on each other but we had a few interactions during the game that got caught on camera.
"We have some great memories that are going to last me forever."
Sobey - a member of the Australian Boomers' bronze-medal winning Olympic team - has provided constant guidance for Cunningham.
"He's been right there in my corner ever since I was a baby," he said.
"He used to babysit me. Now I am working out with him weekly and he's always in my ear about what to do and what not to do and how to really be a professional.
"When I first got here I stayed with him for a couple of weeks, staying with him and his family.
"He was just helping me ease into to being here."
It's Sobey, who started in the NBL as a development player, who is helping Cunningham improve all aspects of his game as he strives to join him as a full-time professional player.
"I have probably matured a lot mentally in terms of not complaining when something doesn't go my way," he said.
"That's another thing Sobes has been helping me out with and another player in the NBL, Jack McVeigh, has been helping me a lot.
"Even while he's in Germany, I am still blowing his phone up asking all the questions in the world and he'll respond back no matter what time it is so it's great to have him as another mentor.
"I am really improving on my mental maturity and then the physical aspects of the game - my athleticism, my speed - have definitely picked up since I have been here."
Cunningham, who is living in Redcliffe with family, is using his first semi-professional season to better himself in all areas of the sport.
At 19, he knows he is still developing his skillset and strength. "Like any season it's had it's ups and downs but it's all part of the learning curve for me," he said.
"There isn't anything negative to say because every experience I go through is a lesson learned.
"We have our team practices two or three times a week but I am working out with my teammates every day, I am working out with Sobes once or twice a week."
Coming off the bench means he is improving his IQ while watching.
"For me, this isn't the first time I have had to earn minutes anywhere so I am used to this kind of thing," he said.
"It's about performing and producing in the minutes I get and turning back up to practice and trying to be the hardest worker in the whole team.
"I spread the floor, because I am a shooter, and allow my teammates to get easier drives (to the basket) and if the defence collapses on them we know where the ball is going."
Cunningham, who hates the heat "like my dad", is enjoying the chance to explore Brisbane, loves being part of the Spartans' family, making sure to support the club's youth team "like they support us".
"I stay with two of my teammates - Alex Mudronja and AK Gak - in the city sometimes in their little apartment and we're always walking around the city and sightseeing," he said.
"They're not from here (either) so we go and discover some new stuff together.
"Having them as mentors as well has been great."
His Warrnambool-based parents and siblings have visited too.
"I am always on the phone with dad. A game will be finished and he'll see on TV I am walking into the locker room and I'll have a text on my phone by the time I get there," he said.
