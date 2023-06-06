School lunchtime looked different at Brauer College as it joined forces with Merri River School to host a Big Freeze event.
Students took delight in sending their teachers into the cold water of a dunking machine while teenagers braved baths filled with freezing water and ice blocks.
Buckets of icy water were also tipped over teens.
It was the first time Merri River School's Victorian Pathways Certificate and Brauer College's Vocational Major students collaborated to organise a Big Freeze event.
It raised $2500 which will go towards finding a cure and help raise awareness about motor neuron disease (MND).
Merri River School VPC teacher Sharna Westley and Brauer College VM co-ordinator Katie White said it was a huge success. They said working with another school was great.
They said the amount raised was "phenomenal".
Merri River School students Seth Templeton, 16, Kobe Quarrell, 16, and Zeth Todd, 17, were some of the teens who participated, happy to help raise money to fight MND.
"It was nothing," Zeth said. "It was refreshing."
Brauer's Melissa Webster, who works in education support, said she had people close to her pass away from MND and she joined into help raise money.
The Merri River students made 300 doughnuts which sold out in 20 minutes and contributed $400 to the total raised.
Ms White said students were already looking forward to planning next year's event.
