A stolen grey Hyundai Tucson has been recovered in Warrnambool's Melanesia Court.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the vehicle was located at 9am Sunday.
It was found to be carrying different number plates stolen from Koroit overnight on Saturday.
Three cars were broken into at one address in Koroit's Anzac Avenue.
Numerous items were stolen including tools, a CB antenna and two separate sets of registration plates.
The stolen grey Hyundai Tucson will be forensically examined on Monday morning by crime scene officers.
The Tucson was stolen from the owner's garage in Bostock Street while she slept overnight on Friday, between 5.30pm Friday and 9.30am Saturday.
The offender entered the victim's garage, where they stole a set of car keys to the victim's 2005 grey Hyundai Tucson, which was parked on the nature strip and driven off.
