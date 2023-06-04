The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Hyundai Tucson found in Melanesia Court, Warrnambool.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 5 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2005 grey Hyundai Tucson, similar to this file image, was recovered in Warrnambool's Melanesia Court on Sunday morning.
A 2005 grey Hyundai Tucson, similar to this file image, was recovered in Warrnambool's Melanesia Court on Sunday morning.

A stolen grey Hyundai Tucson has been recovered in Warrnambool's Melanesia Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.