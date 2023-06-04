Banned man charged with drug trafficking

A former Hamilton man banned from being within 100 kilometres of the city after allegedly bashing a woman is now back in custody.
Detective Senior Constable Scott Lenehan, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said the man was arrested at Heywood about 11am on Friday and found in possession of 11 grams of methamphetamine.
The drugs have a potential street value of $5500.
He's been charged with possessing and trafficking ice and breaching his bail.
The man is already on charges including aggravated burglary after allegedly entering a home to bash a woman last year.
His bail conditions included that he lived in the western suburbs of Melbourne with his parents, obey an overnight curfew and not attend within 100km of Hamilton.
It's 56km from Hamilton to Heywood.
The man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday where police will oppose bail on the grounds that the 45-year-old is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
He has a lengthy criminal record involving drugs and violence.
