Ex-Hamilton man, 45, charged with breaching bail and trafficking meth

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 10:09am
Banned man charged with drug trafficking, remand in custody
A former Hamilton man banned from being within 100 kilometres of the city after allegedly bashing a woman has been remanded in custody.

