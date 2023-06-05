Banned man charged with drug trafficking, remand in custody

A former Hamilton man banned from being within 100 kilometres of the city after allegedly bashing a woman has been remanded in custody.
Jason Ford, 45, did not apply for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday morning and was remanded in custody until June 19.
Earlier Detective Senior Constable Scott Lenehan, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said Mr Ford was arrested at Heywood about 11am on Friday and allegedly found in possession of 11 grams of methamphetamine.
The drugs have a potential street value of $5500.
Mr Ford has been charged with possessing and trafficking ice and breaching his bail.
He is already on charges including aggravated burglary after allegedly entering a home to allegedly physically confront a woman last year.
His bail conditions included that he lived in the western suburbs of Melbourne with his parents, obey an overnight curfew and not attend within 100km of Hamilton.
It's 56km from Hamilton to Heywood.
Mr Ford is expected to be back in court on June 19 and magistrate John Bentley was told there were no custody management issues.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
