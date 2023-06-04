Drunk driver at .238 banned for two years

A Warrnambool man in his 30s found in his car on the side of a road at almost five times the alcohol limit has been banned from driving for two years.
Byron Marshall pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to drink driving.
He was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond, with the condition he pay $1250 to the court and was banned from driving for 24 months.
The court heard that on the evening of March 11 this year Marshall was in the passenger seat of his white Jeep Cherokee in Moore Street.
Officers who attended at the scene were told Marshall had been drinking during that day and drove while under the influence of alcohol.
He returned an evidentiary reading of .238 and told police: "I honestly didn't think it was that high".
Marshall said losing his driver's licence had been been a wake-up call and he also lost his job.
Asked by the magistrate why he was driving, Marshall said:"Stupidity".
He said he had been battling issues with alcohol, he had now had plenty of time to think about his offending and realised he "stuffed up".
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said if Marshall ever offended again in a similar way he would be heading to jail.
He described him as a clear and present danger to other road users at almost five times the alcohol limit.
The magistrate said it was pleasing that Marshall was addressing his issues and making good progress in the personal development Sliding Doors program.
