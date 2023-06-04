The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Linda Meech rides Ciaron Maher-trained Senegalia to a win at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated June 4 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciaron Maher had success as a trainer across the weekend. Picture by Sean McKenna
Ciaron Maher had success as a trainer across the weekend. Picture by Sean McKenna

CIARON Maher's lightly-raced mare Senegalia took her Flemington record to two wins from three starts with an impressive victory at the famous racecourse on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.