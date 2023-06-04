CIARON Maher's lightly-raced mare Senegalia took her Flemington record to two wins from three starts with an impressive victory at the famous racecourse on Saturday.
Senegalia, with underrated jockey Linda Meech in the saddle, came from off the pace to defeat Yulong Storm in the 1100-metre contest.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said the four-year-old loved straight racing.
"I thought Senegalla's last run at Sandown was good on the back of a good run in open mares company at Flemington," he said.
"She dropped in class for this race. We were thinking Senegalla may lead them but when she missed the start Linda never panicked. It was a clever ride by Linda.
"Senegalla has won four of her 14 starts. She's been an honest mare for her connections.
"Her breeding credentials are enhanced with that win as its her third victory in town and the way she won I think she might win another few. The aim is to take her quietly through her grades."
Victoria's leading training combination had two winners at Bendigo on Saturday while Affaire A Suivre ran fifth in the $700,000 Group One Queensland Oaks.
"I don't think Affaire A Suivre had the best of luck," he said.
"She's was always going to face a tough task when she was slow out from the barriers and then she was forced out wide after drawing a bad barrier."
Affaire A Suivre, who won the South Australian Australasian Oaks at her previous run, picked up $17,500 in stakemoney for her fifth placing. She has earned more than $375,000 in stakemoney for her connections from seven starts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.