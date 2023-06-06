Irreplaceable.
That's one of the many words used to describe tireless volunteer and history enthusiast Andrea Lowenthal.
The Port Fairy resident died on May 30 after a short battle with cancer, aged 71. She was farewelled on June 2.
Ms Lowenthal was the Port Fairy Visitor Information manager for more than 25 years, Koroit and District Historical Society president and held positions in the Port Fairy Historical Society. She was also the South West Bottle and Collectables Club treasurer and involved in the Port Fairy Cemetery Trust.
In 2016 she received the Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club's James O'Neill Memorial Award for her contributions. Ms Lowenthal at the time said she was proud to volunteer in such a fantastic community. "I get more out of it than I put in."
Brother Bruce Lowenthal said her love of history "was in the genes". So too was helping people. "Our grandparents were wonderful people and they would do anything for anyone," he said. "I think that was instilled into her as a young girl to help others."
He said the family was comforted by the condolences they'd received.
"People were saying 'she's irreplaceable'," he said. They were saying 'she was the go-to person, whenever we had a question she was the one who could answer it. We don't know what we'll do because all that information is gone now'.
"That message keeps coming through, how helpful she was and how much people are going to miss her."
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said Ms Lowenthal epitomised volunteerism and was the "perfect" representative, displaying knowledge, passion and warmth.
