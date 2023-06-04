The news just keeps getting better for undefeated Merrivale after it trounced a finals contender by 96 points on Saturday.
Tigers coach Josh Sobey confirmed the club could welcome back reigning J.A Esam Medallist Blair McCutcheon in the coming weeks.
The confirmation came after their 19.14 (128) to 5.4 (34) win over Russells Creek in round nine of the Warrnambool and District league.
McCutcheon, who departed the Tigers before the season for a move to Darwin, would bolster an already star-studded midfield that includes Tate and Jalen Porter and Sam Gleeson.
"There's every chance (he'll be back)," Sobey said of McCutcheon returning. "You might see him around Collegians (round 11)."
Sobey said he would be thrilled to have McCutcheon back in his side but added he would have to prepare sufficiently.
"I think anyone that can add Blair McCutcheon to their side potentially (would) but keeping in mind he's got to come in and get the work done as well," he said.
"Obviously he's a quality player, been a great leader of our footy club, but hasn't participated through the whole pre-season. We knew it was sort of coming and we're stoked but we'll see how it pans out."
The Tigers sit two wins clear at the top of the table following Saturday's win.
Defensive recruit Eli Barker shone with one of his strongest performances at his new club while Manny Sandow impressed in his 100th game with the Tigers.
League-leading goal-kicker Dylan Weir slotted five majors for the victors.
The Tigers have had a fairly even spread of contributors this season.
"The thing that stands out at the moment is anyone's willing to do whatever it takes to make and adjust the game to where we need it to go," Sobey said.
"And that can be quite difficult for a young side but their ability just to take it on board and do whatever the coaching staff or the team needs is a credit to them at the moment and it's a really enjoyable space, to be honest."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
