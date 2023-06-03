The Standard
Warrnambool riverside block auction fails to raise a bid

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
The vacant block on Dobson Way failed to attract a single bid despite prime river frontage.
The only Warrnambool auction on a fresh first Saturday of winter has failed to draw a bid in a sign the market is also cooling.

